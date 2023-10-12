Lucintel Forecasts the Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market to Reach $ 0.88 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global silicon-based anode material market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, and power tools markets. The global silicon-based anode material market is expected to reach an estimated $0.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high energy density batteries and the global shift towards electric mobility, including electric vehicles.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in silicon-based anode material market to 2030 by type (silicon oxide/carbon and silicon/carbon), application (automotive, consumer electronics, power tools, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, silicon oxide/carbon and silicon/carbon are the major segments of silicon-based anode material market by type. Lucintel forecasts that silicon oxide/carbon is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to higher energy density, longer cycle life, and improved safety.

Within this market, automotives will remain the largest segment due to high deployment in electric vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for high-speed connectivity across various industries including healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and others.

BTR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Daejoo Electronic Materials, Shanshan Corporation, Jiangxi Zhengtuo Energy, Posco Chemical, Showa Denko, Chengdu Guibao, Shida Shenghua, and Shanghai Putailai are the major suppliers in the silicon-based anode material market.

