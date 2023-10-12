Lucintel Forecasts the Global Handheld Digital Multimeter Market to Reach $ 0.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global handheld digital multimeter market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, automotive, and general purpose markets. The global handheld digital multimeter market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid industrialization in developing nations, such as China and India and high demand of testing & calibration devices in different industries.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in handheld digital multimeter market to 2030 by type (3.5 digit and 4.5 digit), ranging type (manual ranging and auto ranging), end use industry (industrial, automotive, general purpose, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, manual ranging & auto ranging are the major segments of handheld digital multimeter market by ranging type. Lucintel forecasts that auto ranging is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to highest usage of highly accurate reading devices across several end-uses.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to increasing need for troubleshooting and maintaining electrical equipment, such as motors, generators, and control systems.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of the world’s largest electronic manufacturing companies operate in the region along with the availability of cheap labor and raw materials.

Fluke, Keysight, Teledyne, MGL International, Yokogawa, RS Components & Controls, CEM Instruments, UniTEQ, HIOKI E.E., and Hach are the major suppliers in the handheld digital multimeter market.

