Lucintel Forecasts the Global Voice Coil Motor Driver Market to Reach $ 0.53 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global voice coil motor driver market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets. The global voice coil motor driver market is expected to reach an estimated $0.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in demand for highly accurate positioning systems and the pervasive use of premium speakers and consumer electronic.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in voice coil motor driver market to 2030 by driver type (linear voice coil motor and rotary voice coil motor), application (shaker, lens focus, servo valve, speakers, and others), end use industry (building & construction, IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, linear voice coil motor and rotary voice coil motor are the major segments of voice coil motor driver market by driver type. Lucintel forecasts that linear voice coil motor is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to high adaption in PC, storage disks or amplifiers, optical devices, and compact medical devices.

Within this market, IT and telecom will remain the largest segment due to its technological advances in Wi-Fi and bluetooth wireless technology systems.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the early adoption of smart technologies by original equipment manufacturers.

Alps Electric, Seagate, Hard Disk Direct, Intel, Nidec, NXP Semiconductors, Sony, Fujitsu, THK, and TDK Corporation are the major suppliers in the voice coil motor driver market.

