Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ultra-Thin Clear Glass Market to Reach $ 19.14 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ultra-thin clear glass market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, and medical & healthcare markets. The global ultra-thin clear glass market is expected to reach an estimated $19.14 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expanding consumer electronics market and increased interest in smart wearables like fitness bands and smartwatches.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ultra-thin clear glass market to 2030 by manufacturing process (float, fusion, and down-draw), application (semiconductor substrate, touch panel display, fingerprint sensor, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, float, fusion, and down-draw are the major segments of ultra-thin clear glass market by manufacturing process. Lucintel forecasts that float is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the glass.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to growing usage in several application such as applications, such as displays and sensors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of prominent players, and expanding consumer electronics industry.

AGC, Central Glass, Changzhou Almaden, Corning, CSG Holding, Emerge Glass India, Fraunhofer FEP, Nippon Electric Glass, Nippon Sheet Glass, and Noval Glass are the major suppliers in the ultra-thin clear glass market.

