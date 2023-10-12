Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smartphone With Periscope Lens Market to Reach $ 43.37 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smartphone with periscope lens market looks promising with opportunities in the personal, professional, and commercial markets. The global smartphone with periscope lens market is expected to reach an estimated $43.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high adaption of smartphones worldwide and the growing demand for social media users.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in smartphone with periscope lens market to 2030 by type (telephoto, ultra-wide, and macro), sales channel (online and offline), application (personal, professional, commercial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, telephoto, ultra-wide, and macro are the major segments of smartphone with periscope lens market by type. Lucintel forecasts that telephoto is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer zoom capabilities without losing too much image quality.

Within this market, personal will remain the largest segment due to growth of social media and online content creation and improved photography and videography.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing mobile subscribers and presence of large number of manufacturers.

Samsung, Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, HONOR, Sony, Google, and Nubia are the major suppliers in the smartphone with periscope lens market.

