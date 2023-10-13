Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry: Top Company Financial Performance Overview

Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book – Bovine, Equine, Swine, Ovine & Caprine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s livestock artificial insemination industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Bovine Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

The global Bovine Artificial Insemination Market size was estimated at USD 2.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.17% from 2023 to 2030.

By solutions, the services segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of around 39.0%. The semen segment, on the other hand, is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.88% through 2030

The increasing awareness and uptake of bovine artificial insemination services is a key factor attributing to the high share of the segment

AI Services (NI) Ltd., for instance, offers artificial insemination services to livestock producers across Northern Ireland. A key part of its business comes from the sale of high-quality semen to service users and D.I.Y. operators

In terms of the distribution channel, private channels accounted for a larger share of the market in 2022 and are also expected to expand at the fastest rate of 6.73% during the forecast period

The dairy segment dominated the market in 2022 in terms of sector and is also anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030

In 2022, North America accounted for the highest share of about 30% of the market, in terms of region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of over 7% during the projection period, owing to the thriving dairy and beef sector in key regional markets

Swine Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

The global Swine Artificial Insemination Market size was estimated at USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.67% from 2023 to 2030.

By solutions, the services segment accounted for the largest share of over 40% of the market in 2022, owing to the availability of a wide range of services and a high uptake

The semen segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of over 7% from 2023 to 2030

The semen segment is further bifurcated into normal and sexed semen. In 2022, normal semen held the highest share of the market while sexed semen is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of about 8% in the coming years

In terms of distribution channels, the private segment held the highest share of the market in 2022. It is also projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2022 by region. On the other hand, Latin America is anticipated to grow notably at a rate of about 7% in the near future

The demand for pork products is rising steadily in many parts of the world, leading to an increased demand for breeding services and high-quality swine semen

Similarly, advances in technology have made artificial insemination more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective, leading to wider adoption of the technique by swine producers

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book – Bovine, Equine, Swine, Ovine & Caprine Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Equine Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

The global Equine Artificial Insemination Market size was estimated at USD 0.64 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80% from 2023 to 2030.

By solutions, the services segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of over 40%. The semen segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

In terms of distribution channel, the private segment dominated the market in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of over 6% in the coming years

The sports/racing equines segment dominated the market in 2022 in terms of equine type and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% from 2023 to 2030

In 2022, North America attributed to the highest share of about 30% by region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rate of about 7% owing to the largest racing horses & events in Japan during the forecast period

Go through the table of content of Livestock Artificial Insemination Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Top companies, along with numerous other regional and local players, compete in the livestock artificial insemination market by offering diverse portfolios, efficient distribution networks, and comprehensive reproductive management services. They strive to meet the evolving needs of livestock producers by providing genetic solutions that enhance productivity, health, and profitability in the industry.

Key players operating in the Livestock Artificial Insemination industry are:

MINITÜB GMBH

IMV Technologies

B&D Genetics

SEK Genetics

Semen Cardona S.L.

Swine Genetics International

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter