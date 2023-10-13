Antibodies Market Research Update 2023-2030

Antibodies Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market

Grand View Research’s antibodies industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the data book, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in Seven reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Antibodies Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Antibody Production Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 55.93% in 2022. This is attributed to growing demand for antibodies for study, diagnostics, and therapeutics, which has steered to a corresponding rise in the demand for consumables

Based on process, the downstream segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 67.04% in 2022 owing to the various technological advancements supporting the downstream process to maintain efficiency, thus, fueling innovations in bio-manufacturing, and hence, increasing the demand for the process in the antibody production market

In 2022, North America dominated with a revenue share of 38.29%, owing to the rising investments in drug discovery, growing developments in biopharmaceutical research, and the presence of major key players are anticipated to drive the growth of the antibody production market in this region

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030”, Data Book published by Grand View Research

Polyclonal Antibodies Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, the secondary antibodies segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 56.14% in 2022, owing to the high sensitivity and enhanced signal amplification quality, thus increasing the demand in the industry

Based on end-user, the hospital & diagnostic centers segment dominates in terms of the revenue share of 59.81% in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing demand for pAbs-based assays in diagnostic centers and the rising prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases

Based on application, the diagnostics segment dominated in terms of the revenue share of 59.81% in 2022. Due to the ability of pAbs to recognize the epitopes of targeted molecules, it is regarded as the optimum reagent in hemagglutination assays and diagnostics. Thus, increasing the demand for diagnostics in the application segment

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Highlights

By source type, the human mAbs segment held the largest share of 54.3% in 2022 due to the low immunogenicity offered and increasing cancer treatment applications of these antibodies

In vitro production type held a dominating share of 76.9% in 2022 due to the low contamination levels offered by the technique and the availability of advanced bio-manufacturing capabilities

The oncology segment dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising number of approvals for mAb cancer therapeutics and increasing scientific and patient awareness about such therapies

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the end-use segment in 2022 due to the widespread use of mAbs for cancer treatment in hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure favoring the adoption of such therapeutics

Go through the table of content of Antibodies Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report Highlights

By type, the humanized segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 owing to factors such as, low cost, availability, and quick production time for mouse monoclonal antibodies. However, the human segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of product approvals and product launches

The blood cancer application segment held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to an increase in the prevalence of hematological disorders along with a robust pipeline. In addition, the lung cancer segment is poised to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the primary product segment held the largest revenue share due to the higher specificity and direct detection capabilities offered by the antibodies

By type, monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2022 due to the increase in COVID-19-related research activities involving the use of such antibodies

The western blotting technology segment held a dominant share of over 29.57% in 2022 because of the increasing investments in R&D activities by several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the rapidly growing applications of antibodies in western blots created for proteomic studies

Custom Antibody Market Report Highlights

By type, the monoclonal antibody segment is considered to be a relatively more mature and dominant segment than polyclonal in 2022. The increasing R&D investment by companies is expected to support the growth of the custom antibody market

By service, the antibody development segment captured the majority of the custom antibody market share in 2022. The number and type of players in this service segment are greater than antibody production and fragmentation, which is contributing to the growth

By source, the mice segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This is because mice are widely available lab animals and can be easily used for custom antibody production

Mammalian Polyclonal IgG Antibody Market Report Highlights

Based ontypes, the mouse segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the similar characteristic of its immune system as humans, resulting in low variation of the outcome during the trials

Basedon products, the metabolic biomarkers segment captured the largest share in 2022 due to the high incidence of chronic diseases

The ELISA applicationsegment is estimated to hold the largest share by2030. As it offers more accurate diagnoses of diseases, such as AIDS, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, chickenpox, squamous cell carcinoma, syphilis, shingles, and other infections, than other antibody-based assays.

The pharma & biotech companies end-user segment held the highest share in 2022and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period

Competitive Insights

Competitive rivalry in the antibodies industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, Abcam plc, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company among many others. These market players are involved in the various processes of this production and are manufacturing therapeutic monoclonal antibodies as well as research-grade monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal antibodies.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter