Bioplastics Sector Overview 2022-2030

Biodegradable Plastics Market Report Highlights

PHA is projected to register significant growth during forecast period.

Packaging was the largest application segment for biodegradable plastics in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 60.3%.

Europe is the largest region in terms of value and volume. However, Central & South America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region for biodegradable plastics

Polylactic Acid Market Report Highlights

North America dominated the global market in 2022. The North America regional market is characterized by strong demand for sustainable products

The demand for bioplastics in North America is expected to be spurred by initiatives by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for promoting eco-friendly products

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.2%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period. The regional market is primarily driven by the growing product demand from key industries including automotive & transportation, electronics, textile, packaging, appliance, and medical

Packaging dominated the end-use segment with a revenue share of over 36.0% in 2022. The growing demand for packaged foods, including frozen meals, cake mixes, and snack foods, is expected to increase the requirements for flexible packaging, thereby augmenting the growth of the packaging industry in the coming years

In March 2023, Toyota Boshoku Corp. announced a $54.4 million investment in its Jackson metal stamping facility to enhance production. This expansion will result in the emergence of 80 additional employment in Madison County

The new plant will add 87,000 square feet to TBTN’s current Jackson location, allowing the company to arrange its manufacturing activities while also serving Toyota Boshoku America’s subsidiary locations

Bio-based Polyurethane Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest regional share of over 38.0% in 2022 in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific market is likely to grow owing to the rising demand for the product from key industries including car and transportation, electronics, textile, packaging, appliance, and medical

Flexible foams dominated the end-use segment in the market, accounting for over 50.0% share in terms of revenue, due to its several uses in automotive, furniture & mattress, footwear, textile, handbag & luggage, home appliances, and packaging end-use among others

Building & construction dominated the end-use segment in the market accounting for over 33.0% in terms of revenue. Growing urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, such as China and India, coupled with growing infrastructure development activities is expected to boost the bio-based polyurethane in the building & construction industry in the coming years

In March 2023, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. announced intentions to enhance the toluene diisocyanate (TDI) manufacturing capacity of its Omuta Works plant in July 2025. TDI is a raw ingredient used in the manufacturing of bio-based polyurethane

Biopharma Plastics Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.67% of the global biopharma plastics industry in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing R&D and rising demand for high-quality biopharma plastic devices and components from the oncology industry across the region

Based on application segmentation, syringes accounted for a maximum share of 20.55% in 2022 and are likely to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is attributed to its compatibility with a wide range of biopharmaceutical products, including vaccines, antibiotics, insulin, and other injectable drugs. Moreover, the increasing demand for prefilled syringes to enhance surgical procedures is likely to boost the demand for biopharma plastics for manufacturing syringes

In the polymer type segmentation, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) dominated the market in 2022, with a market share of 21.56%. This is attributed to the various properties of PVC including flexibility, compatibility, and durability, making it suitable for manufacturing depth filters for stem cell extraction. Due to its versatility, PVC can be easily molded into different shapes and sizes, making it ideal for various applications in the biopharma industry

In April 2023, PSG Group International, one of the leading global pump, metering, and dispensing-solution company, launched a new biotech brand with the name ‘PSG® Biotech for life science and Biopharma’

Competitive Insights

The bioplastics market is temperately concentrated with the presence of key players such as BASF SE, Avantium, NatureWorks LLC, SABIC, Total Corbion PLA, Biome Technologies plc, and TEIJIN LIMITED along with some other new and growing market players. The global market players face strong competition from each other as well as from other regional and national players having a well-established supply chain network and compliance with regulations and knowledge of suppliers across markets.

