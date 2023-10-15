Fynergy Launches Innovative Financing Solutions: Revolutionizing SME Access to Capital

Singapore, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Fynergy Capital through its managing director, Kenny Chan is proud to announce its innovative products; Business Loans and Business Insurance. The products aim to change how small and medium enterprises (SMEs) access business financing and insurance. Expressing its commitment to empowering Singaporeans economically, Fynergy Capital visualizes a future where SMEs’ access to financing is free of hurdles.

“The business environment is more competitive today than it was 10 years ago. With so many SMEs popping up every day in Singapore, access to financing is becoming harder. We aim to bring financial support closer to these businesses to expand and thrive,” said Kenny Chan. Its Business Loans product offers a speedy way for SMEs to access financing from more than 100 lenders in the country. Through its innovative software solution, the company uses a proprietary algorithm that narrows down the list of lenders to quickly find a perfect match. The product offers customized funding proposals after performing a comprehensive credit assessment. Applicants are set to qualify for up to $1,000,000 in financing repayable for 12 months or longer. Fynergy Capital says this product will make it easier for small businesses to maintain consistent cash flow, keep operations running, and maximize revenue.

Fynergy Capital Business Insurance product is designed to help SMEs find customized insurance from a pool of top providers. With the market saturated with different insurance providers, the company points out that SMEs are at a higher risk of being ripped off by uncouth insurers. Fynergy Capital is set to help business owners find better covers for their offices, warehouses, retail outlets, or factories against all sorts of risks. The product comes with a customized funding proposal and business insurance needs assessment. The company is set to provide transparent pricing plans where applicants can earn up to 5 percent cash rebates.

With qualified and experienced business loan consultants, Fynergy Capital helps small business owners through the application process until disbursement. Fynergy Capital expresses its commitment to assisting SMEs to navigate their financial challenges and asset risks that can potentially put them out of business.

The introduction of Business Loans and Business Insurance solutions will help SMEs in Singapore to:

● Access better business loan offers from more than 100 lenders;

● Eliminate the issues that make it harder to qualify for business loans;

● Get matched to a lender faster;

● Quickly and easily submit business loan applications with help from experienced consultants;

● Access SME-friendly business insurance covers from top providers;

● Qualify for insurance covers of up to $1,000,000 repayable in 12 months or more;

Fynergy Capital managing director emphasized “We are on a mission to remove the barriers to access to

capital and insurance for SMEs. Fynergy Capital will offer more flexibility and professional support that matches

a business’s specific needs. We believe that by doing this, we help countless businesses succeed while

promoting financial innovation across different industries in Singapore.”

Fynergy Capital extends its goodwill to and invites SMEs to explore its new innovative business

financing solutions to stand out amid the strong market competition.

About Fynergy Capital:

Fynergy Capital is a Singaporean financial technology company started in 2013 to assist small and

medium enterprises access financing. The company expresses its commitment to simplify business

capital access and promote economic growth by leveraging financial technology.

