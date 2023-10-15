Get Ready for the Holiday Boarding Special at Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital!

Dacula, GA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The holiday season is just around the corner and Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is thrilled to announce a special holiday boarding offer for your beloved pets. We understand that the holidays can get busy, and we’re here to ensure that your furry friends get the care and comfort they deserve.

Starting today, when you board your pet for three nights, you’ll get the fourth night absolutely FREE! And that’s not all – if you board your pet for five or more nights, you’ll receive a $10 discount on our premium grooming service. Your pet’s stay will be comfortable and fun, and they will come home looking their best for the holiday season!

To take advantage of this exciting offer, please call us at 770-558-8800 to make a reservation. Spaces are limited, so don’t delay! Enjoy the holidays knowing that your pet is in safe, loving hands.

Visit our website at https://hpahospital.com/ for more details about our services. Spread the holiday cheer with Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital!

About Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital

Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest level of veterinary medicine along with friendly, compassionate service. We believe in treating every patient as if they were our own pet, giving them the same loving attention and care.

Contact Information:

Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital

Phone: 770-558-8800

Website: https://hpahospital.com/