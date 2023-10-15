VYTCDC Partners with Jairams Arts and Science College to Empower Students with Career-building Technical Skills

Chennai, Tamilnadu, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — VyTCDC (Technology Career Development Center), a distinguished institution in technical education, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its mission to empower students with cutting-edge skills and career prospects. In a move that holds great promise for the future of education, VyTCDC has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jairams Arts and Science College, a reputed academic institution known for its commitment to academic excellence.

This strategic partnership between VyTCDC and Jairams Arts and Science College marks a pivotal moment in pursuing educational innovation. The MOU formalizes a collaborative effort to provide students at Jairams Arts and Science College access to high-quality technical training programs to enhance their skills and broaden their career horizons.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Industry-Relevant Technical Training: VyTCDC, with its extensive experience and expertise in technical education, will offer a comprehensive range of industry-aligned training programs to Jairams Arts and Science College students. These programs will cover a diverse spectrum of technical domains, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of the job market. Expert-Led Workshops and Seminars: The partnership will facilitate regular workshops and seminars by industry experts. These sessions will provide students with invaluable insights into the latest trends and technologies, enriching their knowledge and fostering a spirit of innovation. Internship Opportunities: Students can apply their newfound skills in real-world settings through internship opportunities facilitated by VyTCDC. These practical experiences will be instrumental in bridging the gap between theory and practice. Career Guidance and Placement Support: VyTCDC will extend its support to guide students in making informed career choices. The institution will also assist in connecting students with prospective employers, enhancing their employability and career prospects.

Mr. Mahendran of VyTCDC expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We believe that this partnership will be transformative for the students of Jairams Arts and Science College. By combining VyTCDC’s technical expertise with the academic excellence of Jairams College, we are creating a unique ecosystem that will prepare students to excel in their chosen fields and embark on successful career journeys.”

Dr. J. Stephen Raja, M.Sc., M.Phil., Ph.D., Principal of Jairams Arts and Science College, echoed this sentiment: “Our commitment to holistic education is further reinforced through this partnership with VyTCDC. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will offer our students and its positive impact on their future prospects.”

This partnership between VyTCDC and Jairams Arts and Science College underscores their shared vision of equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s dynamic and competitive job market. It exemplifies their dedication to fostering innovation, fostering lifelong learning, and preparing students for a bright and prosperous future.

For more information about VyTCDC or to inquire about the partnership, please contact [Mr. Mahendran at magesh@vysystems.com

About VyTCDC

About The Technical Training Institute

In 2002, VyTCDC arose from our strong market knowledge and the spotting of a demand need for highly qualified coding professionals. Beyond teaching software skills, VyTCDC training has a transformative impact on students, preparing them to flourish in an ever-changing software technology world.

Vision

VyTCDC’s vision is to create industry-ready professionals with high ethical values.

Mission

VyTCDC’s mission is to add genuine value to the career aspirations of our students, ensure that the software companies will hire our trained students with complete confidence in their abilities, and build significant value for all our stakeholders.

About Jairams Arts and Science College

The inception of JASC was done with a straightforward thought: the desire to provide an ideal atmosphere for higher education to all sections of society. The founder believes strongly in the adage, ‘Education is for life, not just for a living.’ Hence, the college seeks to implant in its students a passion for learning that will incorporate the knowledge and understanding they need to positively contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

Considering the high degree of competitiveness and specialization required by graduates of this generation, the college believes it is of utmost importance for a student to be equipped with the right degrees and expertise to excel in the global arena. With this in mind, the college seeks to train young men and women with the best preparation for their careers and life after college.

The faculty exhibits a high level of enthusiasm regarding educating students in their respective courses and in technical training, fostering innovative teaching methodologies, and offering and actively participating in community engagement initiatives. Students, in turn, sincerely appreciate the warm hospitality and mutual respect extended to them by their instructors within the conducive learning environments provided.