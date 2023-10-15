Sciolytix Rebrands the Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor as the ImpactSIMs Sales Assessment

Houston, TX, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sciolytix, a leading provider of AI-enhanced workforce performance simulations and learning management systems, has announced the rebranding of their Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor, also known as “S2P2,” as the ImpactSIMsTM Sales Assessment. The ImpactSIMsTM Sales Assessment serves as a powerful tool for pre-hire screening, applicant interviewing, and post-hire onboarding, coaching, and salesperson development.

Originally unveiled at the HR Tech Conference in 2021, where it garnered the Pitchfest award for Best Candidate Experience, this innovative tool has been given a new name to highlight its distinctive simulation-based assessment approach and its exceptional real-world impact.

Utilizing advanced machine learning and predictive analytics, the ImpactSIMsTM Sales Assessment measures a sales professional’s abilities across 13 critical areas and accurately predicts their sales performance tier. Its focus on actual performance rather than potential alone sets it apart from traditional personality-based assessments. Moreover, unlike most personality-based assessments that rely on multiple-choice tests, the ImpactSIMsTM Sales Assessment employs immersive 3D Avatar simulations, offering a more engaging and candidate-preferred experience.

The ImpactSIMsTM brand will encompass Sciolytix’s emerging range of talent performance simulations, branching out from sales assessment to encompass sales training, as well as evaluation and development in new areas such as leadership and high potentials. “We are thrilled to unveil our ImpactSIMsTM brand,” expressed Michael Bealmear, CEO at Sciolytix. “This rebranding demonstrates our unwavering commitment to delivering game-changing innovation and growth in talent assessment and employee development solutions.”

To learn more about the ImpactSIMsTM Sales Assessment further, please visit the Sciolytix website at www.sciolytix.com.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix specializes in developing predictive simulations and learning management technology that enhances the hiring process, onboarding, and employee development. By leveraging our software, organizations can tap into the full potential of every employee and align their skills and abilities with the organization’s specific needs. This enables companies to make informed hiring decisions, effectively onboard new employees, and foster their growth within the organization. Sciolytix’s AI-enhanced solutions aim to optimize workforce behavior and minimize the risk of hiring the wrong talent, ultimately leading to improved organizational performance and success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dario Priolo, Chief Marketing Officer, Sciolytix

(m) 267-265-7150, (e) Dario.Priolo@sciolytix.com