Aussie Slime Co Wins Silver Award at the Royal Melbourne Show

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Aussie Slime Co. a leading producer of handmade slime products in Australia, is thrilled to announce its recent achievement of a prestigious Silver Award in the Outdoor Exhibitors Category at the esteemed Royal Melbourne Show. Founded by the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Sheetal and Tanvi, the company has risen to prominence in the world of handmade slime.

The Royal Melbourne Show, a highly anticipated annual event in Australia, showcases the finest in agriculture, arts, crafts, and entertainment. Aussie Slime Co, led by working mother Sheetal and passionate slime enthusiast 12-year-old Tanvi, stood out among the competition in the Outdoor Exhibitors Category, a testament to their commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation.

The Silver Award represents a significant milestone for Aussie Slime Co, recognising the dedication of this unique mother-daughter team to producing exceptional handmade slime products that capture the hearts of both children and adults alike. The business has earned a reputation for offering a diverse range of high-quality slimes in a variety of colours, textures, and scents, delighting customers across the country.

“We are truly honoured to receive this Silver Award at the Royal Melbourne Show,” said Sheetal, Co-founder of Aussie Slime Co. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team. Our journey has been incredibly rewarding, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share our passion for slime with others.”

Tanvi, the creative force behind the business and a dedicated slime enthusiast added, “Slime has always been a source of joy and inspiration for me, and it’s a dream come true to see our handmade slime creations bring smiles to so many faces. We are excited to continue innovating and expanding our product offerings to provide even more delightful experiences for our customers.”

Aussie Slime Co has become a beloved brand in the handmade slime industry, known for its commitment to using safe and non-toxic materials in all its products. Their slimes are not only entertaining but also provide a tactile and sensory experience that fosters creativity and relaxation.

In addition to the Silver Award, Aussie Slime Co continues to expand its product offerings and reach, with plans to introduce exciting new slime collections in the coming months. The brand remains dedicated to providing unique and enjoyable experiences for slime enthusiasts of all ages.

For more information about Aussie Slime Co and its award-winning handmade slime products, please visit www.aussieslimeco.com.au or drop an email at info@aussieslimeco.com.au.

About Aussie Slime Co:

Aussie Slime Co, based in Melbourne, was founded by a dedicated mother-daughter team deeply passionate about slimes, and kids’ toys, including educational games, puzzles, and plushies. They’re on a mission to inspire joy and creativity, and their unwavering commitment to quality has made them the preferred choice for sensory play enthusiasts of all ages. Explore their extensive range of products at https://aussieslimeco.com.au/ today.