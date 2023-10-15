My Desert Safari Dubai brings an Exciting Desert Expedition through the Dubai Desert Safari 2023

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Dubai Desert Safari is one of the most anticipated indulgences locals and tourists enjoy. October to April is the preferred and best time for the grand desert expedition.

The Dubai Desert Safari is synonymous with Dubai among local and international travelers. It would be unthinkable not to explore and experience the Arabian Desert landscape and feature in exotic experiences and entertaining adventures such as dune buggy rides, camel rides, sandboarding, falconry, desert campsite experiences, and the best of traditional Bedouin hospitality with a delightful dinner buffet under the star-studded sky.

Another key highlight of the Dubai desert safari is the exploration of the raw nature of the desert, the wildlife, and the Bedouin population still surviving the harsh desert landscape. The increasing demand for adventure travel experiences is visible in the rising popularity of Dubai desert safari packages among all tourist and visitor demographics. MyDesertSafariDubai.com has announced price cuts on select safaris, including the Evening Desert Safari and Dubai Dune Buggy Adventure.

The company spokesperson stated, “www.mydesertsafaridubai.com is looking to redefine the Dubai desert safari experience for guests. Our portfolio brings a host of new experiences and amazing memories for tourists and locals alike while allowing them to embrace the Emirati culture and bask in the glorious past of the Bedouin population. Choose from our all-inclusive desert safaris with a BBQ dinner or a heart-racing dune buggy session, all at unbeatable prices.”

About www.mydesertsafaridubai.com

MyDesertSafariDubai.com offers various types of desert safari packages that match the tastes and preferences of all age groups globally. They include evening desert safaris, morning desert safaris, overnight safaris, dune buggy Dubai, dinner in the desert, and sunrise desert safaris. The best thing is that each of them is customizable as per guests’ requirements.

The guests enjoy the heart of the grand Arabian Desert and get a sneak peek at primitive desert life in their natural habitat while accessing all adventures, including the dune bash, dune buggy Dubai, and other exhilarating desert experiences covered in your itinerary. MyDesertSafari.com is a part of Rayna Tours and Travels, committed to following the utmost health and safety protocols for all its guests. It combines two decades of combined experience in the travel and hospitality industry. With the right expertise and deep knowledge in this sector, the staff uses all its experience to cater to the dynamic travel needs of their customers. Rayna Tours facilitates an advanced online reservation system backed by a secured payment system and instant confirmation features.