Let’s Learn Kidz’s Educational Toys for Different Age Groups: Tailoring Learning Experiences

At Let's Learn Kidz, Learning is always an exciting and dynamic journey. They commit to providing a diverse range of educational toys that cater to various age groups. The goal of Let's Learn Kidz is to help parents select the most suitable toys for their child's developmental stage, making them learn and have fun at the same time.

Educational Toys: Tailored for every Age Group by Let’s Learn Kidz



Infant to Toddler (0-2 years)

In the early years, sensory exploration and motor skill development are paramount. Let’s Learn Kidz offers a lot of toys that help the child to explore their senses and develop their motor skills.

Examples may include:

Stacking Cubes: Children will learn to read, identify numbers, and recognize colours, shapes and animals while at the same time developing gross motor skills, observation and imagination.

Baby Sensory Balls: Brightly coloured tactile balls bring soothing relief to little gums at every teething phase and also invite babies to grasp them, roll them and crawl after them.



Pre-schoolers (3-5 years)

As the kids start going to preschool, they become more curious about the things around them. Let’s Learn Kidz offers toys that captivate their growing minds and prepare them to learn.

Examples may include:

Alphabet & Numbers Puzzle: Emergent readers can match letters with words and dots to numbers. The directions in this game offer 6 ways to play. EeBoo products are made with 90% recycled grey board, printed with soy based inks, thoroughly tested, durable, and designed to be enjoyed with family and friends

Counting & Sorting Set: This bright and colourful classroom set of counting and sorting manipulatives comes with a large 8-compartment storage tray, student activity cards, and a comprehensive teacher’s guide. Popular for at-home learning through play as well!

Early Elementary (6-8 years)

Children in their early elementary years want to learn more complex concepts. Let’s Learn Kidz offers toys that improve their desire for learning and critical thinking.

Examples may include:

Building Blocks: Your little one will form a love of building with the Junior Wooden Block Set! Building with blocks will assist your child to develop motor skills and enhance problem-solving, imagination and creativity. Building with others also teaches cooperation and develops social skills.

Science & Exploration: An ideal introduction for your little explorers, the Insect Exploring Kit, including ant house, ant tunnel and two-way bug viewer, ensures they have all the equipment to maximise their outdoor sightings! What field experiment journey should we go on today?

Late Elementary (9-12 years)

In the Late elementary years, Let’s Learn Kidz offers toys that help them develop valuable skills.

Examples may include:

Coding: With the First Coding & Robotics Kit, children are able to learn numerous basic coding program concepts by completing our lesson challenges which encourage hands-on involvement using the robot and the story cards. There are many scenarios and stories to make learning fun!

Board Games: Roll the dice and try your luck! The ladders will take you up but the snakes will take you down! Watch out!

Teens (13+ years)

Let’s Learn Kidz offers toys to teenagers as they should continue to engage their minds and expand their horizons.

Examples may include:

Robotics: Join forces with the world of robotics and assemble 3 fantastic robots. One robot detects objects using infrared rays, the wake-up robot is sensitive to light and the third robot is operated by any TV remote control. A separate circuit and body are supplied for each robot: just fix the selected circuit onto the robot base and add the corresponding transparent body.

About the Company:

Let’s Learn Kidz is a leading online retailer specialising in educational toys and learning aids. With a focus on providing engaging and effective learning tools, Let’s Learn Kidz offers a wide range of high-quality educational resources for children. Dedicated to inspiring young minds and supporting their educational journey, Let’s Learn Kidz is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Address: 14 Malta Street, Cosmo Business Park, Cosmo City, South Africa

Phone number: 010 446 1778

E-Mail: kendyll@letslearnkidz.co.za

Website: https://www.letslearnkidz.com/