SustainabITALY Takes Centre Stage at North Star Dubai 2023

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Italy’s exemplification at North Star Dubai 2023 is a testament to its innovative entrepreneurial ambition and its dedication to sustainability. 33 Italian start-ups will present pioneering solutions driving forth a powerful statement towards sustainable digital economy. Making waves in the global innovation arena, Italian Trade Agency pavilion will introduce 22 start-ups with their visionary solutions, power of blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR) at the prestigious GITEX 3.0 – North Star, Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition serves as a global hub for influential players within the startup ecosystem, providing a platform for the Italian start-ups to showcase their products, connect with investors, and expand their presence in international markets. The participating companies will address critical issues in sustainable mobility, healthcare, education, payment systems, and waste reduction.

GITEX offers a remarkable platform to showcase Italian goods and services on an international stage, elevating the reputation of ‘Made in Italy’ products worldwide. This impact extends far beyond borders, particularly in the thriving market of the UAE.

The Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, Lorenzo Fanara, said “I am delighted to witness the active participation of many Italian startups and SMEs at GITEX. Italian companies are emerging as leaders in providing digital and innovative solutions to face global challenges with creativity and determination, supporting energy transition and sustainable development. They are making significant strides in several key areas, such as 5G adoption and telecommunications technology; they are pioneering groundbreaking solutions in the field of Artificial Intelligence and they are also contributing to the development of more sustainable Smart Cities, reshaping the future of mobility.”

Entrepreneurship has become pivotal in Italy’s sustainable agenda often leveraging on innovative technologies to drive national economic growth. The government has invested over €1 billion in its startup ecosystem to create opportunities and foster innovations. The Smart & Start campaign was established to propel Italy’s entrepreneur network with facilitated programs that support innovation in emerging fields. Originated to drive Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Internet of Things, Smart & Start campaign emphasizes on women entrepreneurship as part of continued efforts to dominate its agenda.

“In March 2023, Italy registered 14,000 startups, demonstrating a remarkable presence in software production, IT consultancy, research and development, and the manufacturing of machinery and electronic products. Startups founded by under 35s account for 17 % of the total with software production, IT consulting, research and development, manufacturing of machinery and electronic products being the most popular activities. This entrepreneurial force significantly influences specific economic sectors, with innovative startups making up 9.6% of all new businesses in the business services sector and in manufacturing. They dominate across key sectors such as research and development, software production, and computer manufacturing, a testament to their profound impact on Italy’s economic landscape” highlighted Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

Expand North Star brings together the most influential players in the global startup ecosystem, and Italy’s Pavilion offers to a selected number of Italian startups the opportunity to put their products in the spotlight, to find investors and grow their presence on international markets.

Sustainability is deeply woven into Italy’s agenda, and startups are at the forefront of driving its practices across sectors by creatively applying innovative technologies. Under the banner “Sustainability is sustainabITALY,” Italy’s presence at North Star Dubai 2023 underscores this commitment. As Italy continues to champion sustainability, these startups serve as beacons of innovation and positive change, making their presence felt not just in the local ecosystem but on the global stage.