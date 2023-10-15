Lucintel Forecasts Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics & Therapeutics Market to Reach $18.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global skin cancer diagnostics & therapeutics market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnosis and therapeutic markets. The global skin cancer diagnostics & therapeutics market is expected to reach an estimated $18.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing government initiatives for early detection and skin cancer treatment, rising research and development activities for skin cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, and growing incidences and rising awareness of skin cancer globally.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in skin cancer diagnostics & therapeutics market to 2030 by cancer type (melanoma and non-melanoma), type (diagnosis, therapeutics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, melanoma and non-melanoma are the major segments of skin cancer diagnostics & therapeutics market by cancer type. Lucintel forecasts that non-melanoma is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to growing the increasing cases of non-melanoma as these skin cancer starts in skin cells and a cancerous (malignant) growth is a group of cancer cells that can grow into and destroy nearby tissue. it can also spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body, but this is rare with non-melanoma skin cancer.

Within this market, therapeutic will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing prevalence and incidence of skin cancers in this region.

AB Science, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Castle Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo, DAMAE Medical, DermTech, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are the major suppliers in the skin cancer diagnostics & therapeutics market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056