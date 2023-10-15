Lucintel Forecasts Global Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market to Reach $1.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brachytherapy treatment planning systems market looks promising with opportunities in the auto-contouring software, multi-modality software, pet/ct deformable software, and dicom-rt software markets. The global brachytherapy treatment planning systems market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing investments and strategic initiatives in radiation therapy, rising number of radiotherapy centers and hospitals adopting technologically, and increasing prevalence of cancer.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in brachytherapy treatment planning systems market to 2030 by component (auto-contouring software, multi-modality software, PET/CT deformable software, and DICOM-RT software), technology (3D image reconstruction, in-room imaging, image registration using graphics processor unit, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, auto-contouring software, multi-modality software, PET/CT deformable software, and DICOM-RT software are the major segments of brachytherapy treatment planning systems market by component. Lucintel forecasts that auto-contouring software will remain the largest segment due to the increasing popularity and adoption of auto-contouring software solutions over manual contouring software owing to its standardization, efficiency, and accuracy.

Within this market, in-room imaging will remain the largest segment due to the enhanced accuracy & precision and increasing emphasis on normal tissue radiotherapy toxicity reduction and dosage volume reduction.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the significnatly growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and rising cancer cases in the region.

Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Mim Software, Raysearch Laboratories, and Prowess are the major suppliers in the brachytherapy treatment planning systems market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056