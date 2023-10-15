Lucintel Forecasts Global Electrophysiology Catheter Market to Reach $7.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrophysiology catheter market looks promising with opportunities in the diagnosis & monitoring , treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, and imaging & mapping markets. The global electrophysiology catheter market is expected to reach an estimated $7.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and growing adoption of remote navigation in cardiac mapping and imaging so as to improve catheter maneuverability and stability.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electrophysiology catheter market to 2030 by product (electrophysiology diagnostics catheters and electrophysiology ablation catheters), application (diagnosis & monitoring, treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, and imaging & mapping), end use industry (hospitals, ambulatory surgical center, cardiac catheterization labs, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electrophysiology diagnostics catheters, and electrophysiology ablation catheters are the major segments of electrophysiology catheter market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that electrophysiology diagnostics catheters is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, diagnosis and monitoring will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the gowing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and rising number of product launches by key players in the region.

Abbott, Boston Scientific, Stryker, Medtronic, Transonic System, Cathrx, and Apt Medical are the major suppliers in the electrophysiology catheter market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056