Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electroencephalogram Disposable Medical Electrodes Market to Reach $ 843.9 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electroencephalogram disposable medical electrodes market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and diagnostic center markets. The global electroencephalogram disposable medical electrodes market is expected to reach an estimated $843.9 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rise in the incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and growing healthcare expenditure across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electroencephalogram disposable medical electrodes market to 2030 by product type (cup electrode, disk electrode, and needle electrode), application (diagnostic and therapeutic), usability (disposable medical electrodes and reusable medical electrodes), end use (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, cup electrode, disk electrode, and needle electrode are the major segments of electroencephalogram disposable medical electrodes market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that needle electrode will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of the needle electrodes in the neurological diseases treatment as safe and effective procedure.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders across the globe.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in number of cases of parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and other neurological disorders in the region.

Medtronic, Conmed Corporation, Natus Medical, Brain Scientific, Ambu, Biopac Systems, General Electric, Nihon Kohden, Koninklijke Philips, and Cadwell Industries are the major suppliers in the electroencephalogram disposable medical electrodes market.

