Lucintel Forecasts the Global Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Market to Reach $ 5.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global colorectal cancer diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, diagnostic center, cancer research center, and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global colorectal cancer diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of cancer diseases, rising awareness and early diagnostic procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in colorectal cancer diagnostic market to 2030 by product type (instruments and consumables & accessories), cancer type (adenocarcinoma, colorectal lymphoma, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and carcinoid tumors), age group (geriatric, adults, and pediatric), end use (hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer research centers, and ambulatory surgical centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, instruments and consumables & accessories are the major segments of colorectal cancer diagnostic market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that instruments is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure for cancer diagnosis and increasing preference for preventive healthcare measures.

Within this market, diagnostic centers will remain the largest segment due to growing need for cost effective diagnosis facilities for colorectal cancer disease and rising number of diagnostic centers globally.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to availability of advanced diagnostic procedure and techniques and growing demand for colorectal cancer diagnostics testing.

General Electric, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott, Illumina, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Quest Diagnostics, and Merck are the major suppliers in the colorectal cancer diagnostic market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056