Lucintel Forecasts the Global Microdermabrasion Market to Reach $ 0.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global microdermabrasion market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, dermatology clinic, and home care markets. The global microdermabrasion market is expected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, rising awareness towards the benefits of microdermabrasion, and increasing aging population.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in microdermabrasion market to 2030 by type (diamond microdermabrasion and crystal microdermabrasion), product type (microdermabrasion machine, microdermabrasion crystals, microdermabrasion tips, and microdermabrasion creams & scrubs), end use (hospitals, dermatology clinics, and home care), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, diamond microdermabrasion and crystal microdermabrasion are the major segments of microdermabrasion market by type. Lucintel forecasts that diamond microdermabrasion will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is more effective and less invasive form of microdermabrasion.

Within this market, dermatology clinics will remain the largest segment as these clinics provides services under supervision of an aesthetic professional, which is more effective

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing demand of cosmetic procedures among adults as well as geriatric population and high prevalence of skin disorders like acne and scars.

Abbvie, Lumenis Be, Skin For Life, Advanced Microderm, Lasertec Medical Services, Pretika, and Hydrafacial are the major suppliers in the microdermabrasion market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056