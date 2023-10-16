Lucintel Forecasts the Global Manual Resuscitators Market to Reach $ 0.7 billion by 2030.

Manual Resuscitators Market

2023-10-16

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global manual resuscitators market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, out-of-hospital, ASC, and military markets. The global manual resuscitators market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for emergency medical services, surging need for manual resuscitators in developing countries, and rising prevalence of respiratory diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in manual resuscitators market to 2030 by type (self-inflating resuscitator, flow-inflating resuscitator, and t-piece), material (silicon, PVC, and rubber), application (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiopulmonary arrest), end use (hospital, out-of-hospital, ASC, and military), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiopulmonary arrest are the major segments of manual resuscitators market by application. Lucintel forecasts that cardiopulmonary arrest (CPA) will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment as it provides ventilation to patients who are unable to breathe on their own.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing cases of cardiac arrest and presence of advanced healthcare system, which provides patients with access to the latest medical devices and technologies in the region.

Weinmann Emergency, Laerdal Medical, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Hopkins Medical Product, Resmed, and HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik are the major suppliers in the manual resuscitators market.

