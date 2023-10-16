Lucintel Forecasts the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market to Reach $ 0.084 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market looks promising with opportunities in the breast cancer, brain tumor, head and neck cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, pediatric tumors, gynecological cancer, genitourinary cancer, and upper gastro-intestinal tumor markets. The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is expected to reach an estimated $0.084 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of IORT system technology, increasing demand for target cancer treatments, and on-going technological advancements so as to improve precision and effectiveness during surgery.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in intraoperative radiation therapy market to 2030 by product type (accelerators, treatment planning system, applicators, afterloaders, and accessories), technology (electron IORT and intraoperative brachytherapy), application (breast cancer, brain tumor, head and neck cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, pediatric tumors, gynecological cancer, genitourinary cancers, and upper gastro-intestinal tumors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, accelerators, treatment planning system, applicators, afterloaders, and accessories are the major segments of intraoperative radiation therapy market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that accelerators will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for IORT and the development of new and more advanced accelerators.

Within this market, breast cancer is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer and growing awarness towards effectiveness of IORT for breast cancer.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing cases of chronic disorders and growing adoption of IOT in treating cancer patients in the region.

Intraop Medical, Varian Medical Systems, Eckert & Ziegler, Sensus Healthcare, Elekta, Remedi, and Brainlab are the major suppliers in the intraoperative radiation therapy market.

