Lucintel Forecasts the Global Heart Failure Drug Market to Reach $ 17.1 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global heart failure drug market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy markets. The global heart failure drug market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cardiovascular diseases, rising demand for R&D activities related to cardiovascular diseases, and growing aging population.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in heart failure drug market to 2030 by drug type (ace inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, and others), application (injection, capsule, and tablets), end use (hospitals, specialty centres, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ace inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, beta blockers, diuretics are the major segments of heart failure drug market by drug type. Lucintel forecasts that ace inhibitors will remain the largest segment because it helps in preventing the formation of angiotensin that results in blood vessels to constrict, and beta blockers block the action of certain chemicals.

Within this market, retail pharmacies will remain the largest segment due to ease at managing prescriber medications, especially for heart diseases in the homecare setting where long-term support is needed.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing prevelance of heart failure cases and geriatic population in the region.

Bayer, Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Astrazeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Services, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical are the major suppliers in the heart failure drug market.

