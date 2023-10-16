Clinical Laboratory Market Dynamics 2023-2030

Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book – Clinical Laboratory Tests and Clinical Laboratory Service Market

Grand View Research’s clinical laboratory industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in two reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Clinical Laboratory Tests Market Report Highlights

HbA1c tests segment held largest revenue share in 2022 and is attributable to the increasing prevalence of diabetic population

HGB/HCT tests segment is expected to show fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of blood-related disorders

Central laboratories segment dominated the market in 2022 attributable to the high market penetration and procedure volumes

North America held the largest market share in 2022 which can be attributed to the growing regulatory support and increase in investments in clinical laboratory tests

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book – Clinical Laboratory Tests and Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the clinical chemistry segment held a dominant share owing to the increasing need for pathology analysis

The hospital-based laboratories segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing hospital-integrated laboratories

The bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2022 due to the increasing drug discovery and development

The industry has seen unprecedented growth due to the introduction of innovative services to address the rising demands

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to improved manufacturing facilities and an increasing prevalence of chronic disease

Go through the table of content of Clinical Laboratory Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the clinical laboratory market include Abbott, ARUP Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Healthscope, Labco, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Merck KGaA, Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Inc., Cinven, DaVita Inc., SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, and Almac Group

Key market players are adopting different market strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and collaboration to increase their market footprint. For instance, in March 2022, Mindray launched a new BC-700 series of hematology analyzers that incorporate complete blood counts and erythrocyte sedimentation rate tests. Moreover, in January 2022, Agilent introduced Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer, a pharma-oriented workflow solution having advanced experimental design and analysis tools. Furthermore, in January 2021, Quest Diagnostics and CDC entered into an agreement to offer genomic sequencing to recognize new patterns & mutations of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 using the data collected from Quest lab. Such initiatives undertaken by market players are increasing the market growth over the forecast period.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter