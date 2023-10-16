Lucintel Forecasts the Global Exosome Therapeutics Market to Reach $ 1.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global exosome therapeutics market looks promising with opportunities in the research & academic institute and hospital & diagnostic center markets. The global exosome therapeutics market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards the potential of exosome therapeutics, growing government supports for development and commercialization of exosome therapeutics, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in exosome therapeutics market to 2030 by type (natural exosome and hybrid exosome), application (metabolic disorders, oncology, cardiac disorders, neurology, inflammatory disorders, organ transplantation, gynecology disorders, and blood disorders), end use (research & academic institutes and hospitals & diagnostic centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, natural exosome and hybrid exosome are the major segments of exosome therapeutics market by type. Lucintel forecasts that natural exosome will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is abundant in nature, more biocompatible, and possess a longer shelf life than hybrid exosomes.

Within this market, research and academic institutes is expected to remain the larger segment due to high demand for exosome therapeutics research.

North America will remain the largest region due to well-funded research and development infrastructure and the favorable regulatory environment in the region.

Church & Dwight, GSK, Pfizer, Sun Pharmaceutical, Takeda Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Celgene Corporation are the major suppliers in the exosome therapeutics market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056