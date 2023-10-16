The Global Preclinical In-Vivo Imaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global preclinical in-vivo imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the research & development and drug discovery markets. The global preclinical in-vivo imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for on-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and increasing funding for preclinical research activities.

In this market, optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photoacoustic imaging systems, and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems are the major segments of preclinical in-vivo imaging market by modality.

Lucintel forecasts that micro-ultrasound systems is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, research & development will remain the largest segment due to the increased adoption of modalities for research and drug development.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing volume of preclinical research and growing government funding for research and innovation in Canada.

Bruker Corporation, Siemens, Trifoil Imaging, Perkinelmer, and Visualsonics are the major suppliers in the preclinical in-vivo imaging market.

