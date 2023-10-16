Lucintel Forecasts Global Meningitis Imaging Market to Reach $0.234 million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global meningitis imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, and diagnostic center markets. The global meningitis imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $0.234 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of meningitis disease, surging demand for healthcare services from an aging population, and increasing consumer awareness and demand for preventive diagnostic screening.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in meningitis imaging market to 2030 by product (magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET)), disease type (bacterial meningitis, viral meningitis, and fungal meningitis), end use industry (hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and positron emission tomography (PET) are the major segments of meningitis imaging market by product. Lucintel forecasts that computed tomography (CT) will remain the largest sement over the forecast period due to surge in research and development (R&D) activities, increasing demand for early detection methods, and rising adoption of computed tomography (CT) systems.

Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment due to increasing number key players who are offering advanced magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and computed tomography devices.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of inflammatory diseases, presence of key players, and development of the healthcare sector in the region.

Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Shimadzu Corporation, Positron Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Seimens, and Neusoft Medical Systems are the major suppliers in the meningitis imaging market.

