Lucintel Forecasts Global Hyper-Spectral Imaging Equipment Sales Market to Reach $0.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hyper-spectral imaging equipment sales market looks promising with opportunities in the national defense security, environmental monitoring & mineralogy, food & agriculture, life sciences & medical diagnosis, vegetation & ecological research, and environmental recycling field markets.

The global hyper-spectral imaging equipment sales market is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for remote sensing applications, environmental monitoring, and healthcare and life sciences and rising investments in product diversification by major players.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in hyper-spectral imaging equipment sales market to 2030 by type (visible/near infrared, short wave infrared, medium wave infrared, and long wave infrared), application (national defense security, environmental monitoring & mineralogy, food & agriculture, life sciences & medical diagnosis, vegetation & ecological research, and environmental recycling field), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, visible/near infrared, short wave infrared, medium wave infrared, and long wave infrared are the major segments of hyper-spectral imaging equipment sales market by type. Lucintel forecasts that visible/near infrared is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, national defense security will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for this technology in defense and security applications, such as target detection and identification, terrain mapping and assessment, and chemical and biological warfare detection.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the existence of a well-established aerospace and defense sector and rising healthcare spending in the region.

Headwall Photonics, Specim, Resonon, Imec, Surface Optics, Norsk Elektro Optikk, Corning, Itres, Telops, and Bayspec are the major suppliers in the hyper-spectral imaging equipment sales market.

