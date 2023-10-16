Diagnostic Imaging Market Dynamics 2023-2030

Diagnostic Imaging Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Diagnostic Imaging Industry Data Book – Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound Device and X-ray Systems Market

Computed Tomography Market Report Highlights

The high-end slice CT segment held the largest market share in 2021, the increasing demand for advanced technology with enhanced imaging quality and the shifting focus on providing quality healthcare services has contributed to this growth

Based on end-use, the hospital segment captured the largest revenue share in 2021, the large patient pool and high demand for CT scanners as a diagnostic tool during treatment are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment

North America dominated the market in 2021, owing to the high adoption of advanced technology and the presence of a large number of market players are some of the factors that can be attributed to this share

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, growing demand for advanced imaging techniques and the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers are some of the factors driving regional growth

Major players in the industry are focusing on the launch of advanced technology and features such as artificial intelligence-enabled, dual source-detector technology-based CT scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Highlights

The adoption of advanced imaging technologies is augmenting the growth of the MRI market

The open system is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to its efficiency to accommodate all sizes of patients without feeling claustrophobic

MRI for neurological and brain disorders dominated the market largely due to the growing number of neurological conditions and increasing demand for the less invasive diagnostic procedure

The high-field MRI segment is expected to experience the fastest growth largely due to its efficiency to provide detailed images for diagnosis

Imaging centers are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Government initiatives to improve primary care is one of the major factors impacting the segment growth

In 2022, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share owing to continuous research and high adoption of advanced techniques in the region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate largely due to the growing number of clinical studies in the region for high-field MRI machines

Ultrasound Device Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, the diagnostic ultrasound devices segment held the largest revenue share of more than 84.37% in 2022 owing to the rising demand for improved diagnostic devices such as miniaturized 2D and 3D/4D

The therapeutic ultrasound devices product segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Based on portability, the cart/trolley-based devices segment held the largest revenue share of over 67.83% in 2022. By transporting the device to the patient’s location, whether it’s an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or an emergency department, cart/trolley ultrasounds completely avoid the issue of transferring critical patients

In terms of application, the radiology segment held the largest revenue share of more than 22.31% in 2022. The increasing application of artificial intelligence in the field of radiology boosts the segment growth. Moreover, the growing mergers and acquisitions among the industry’s key players for expanding the product portfolio drive the market growth

In terms of end-use, the hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share of 40.37% in 2022 and is further expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the extensive use of ultrasound devices in hospital settings and an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with various lifestyle-related disorders

Based on region, North America held the largest revenue share of 30.04% in 2022. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices

X-ray Systems Market Report Highlights

The radiography segment dominated the market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the initial diagnostic imaging step recommended by doctors on their way to a definitive diagnosis

The digital radiography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it produces high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation

Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the largest revenue share in 2021

The mobile x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to its portability, image quality, speed, and safety

The diagnostic imaging center segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices

Competitive Insights

Market leaders are constantly undertaking developmental initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration, and mergers to strengthen their market presence. New government approvals, product launches, and innovations in the existing product have further led to boost their growth. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers & acquisitions.

