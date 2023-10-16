Lucintel Forecasts Global Handheld X-Ray Imaging Devices Market to Reach $2.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global handheld x-ray imaging devices market looks promising with opportunities in the ambulatory surgical centre, diagnostic imaging centre, hospital, and specialty clinic markets. The global handheld X-ray imaging devices market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are surge in aging population, increasing dental problems such as dental cavities, infections, and bone loss in the area, and growing demand for transportable and mobile x-ray equipment like alternative diagnostic imaging devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in handheld X-ray imaging devices market to 2030 by technology (analog X-ray and digital X-ray), application (dental X-ray, mammography, chest X-ray, abdomen X-ray, and others), device class (low-end, mid-end , and high-end), end use (ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostic imaging centres, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, analog X-ray and digital X-ray are the major segments of handheld X-ray imaging devices market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that digital X-ray is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospital will remain the largest segment due to the growing number of orthopedic surgeries and increasing patient pool across all age groups.

North America will remain the largest segment growth over the forecast period due to the existence of leading medical device makers and rising awareness concerning preventive care and early diagnosing in the region.

Dexcowin, Elidental Technology, Fujifilm, Genoray, and Kavo Kerr are the major suppliers in the handheld X-ray imaging devices market.

