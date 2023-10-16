Water Treatment Systems Industry: Technology Landscape and Application Analysis

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book – Point of Use Water Treatment Systems and Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

The global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market size was valued at USD 26,059.9 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of value, the U.S. market is predicted to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period. Favorable government regulations, coupled with financial benefits, are predicted to boost business growth over the forecast period

In 2021, the U.K. market demand was 20.5 million units. Under the sink filters are more prevalent in the U.K., given the advanced aesthetic sense prevalent among the customers in the country

The Indian market size is likely to be valued at USD 4.2 billion by 2030. India is one of the largest markets as it is the second most populated country in the world

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

The global Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market size was valued at USD 8,976.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

By technology, distillation systems are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of their inexpensiveness and efficiency in water softening for small purposes, such as laundries, aquariums, and car washing

The non-residential application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 73.0% in 2022 owing to the increasing demand from the food and beverage, healthcare and hospitality, and other manufacturing sectors

The residential application segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period on account of a rise in housing completions and redevelopment projects in the construction industry

The U.K. accounted for a revenue share of over 19.0% in the European market in 2022 owing to the National Infrastructure Strategy expected to spur up construction projects in the country, along with growing immigration in the country

Companies such as DuPont have been focusing on acquisitions, utilizing their cashflows with the acquisitions of inge GmbH, Desalitech, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited in January 2020, in a move to benefit the purification business of the company

Competitive Landscape

The manufacturers of water treatment systems adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, partnership & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, collection network expansion, and geographic network expansion.

Key players operating in the Water Treatment Systems Industry are:

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Culligan

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Pure Aqua Inc.

