Lucintel Forecasts the Global Phosphatidylserine Market to Reach $ 218.2 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global phosphatidylserine market looks promising with opportunities in the functional food, medical food, and dietary supplement applications. The global phosphatidylserine market is expected to reach an estimated $218.2 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are escalating need for nourishing and fortifying food additives and expanding utilization of this substrate in both pharmaceutical and food sectors.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in phosphatidylserine market to 2030 by nature (organic and conventional), source (meat, fish, and plants), form (powder, liquid, and capsule), application (functional food, medical food, dietary supplements, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, powder, liquid, and capsule are the major segments of phosphatidylserine market by form. Lucintel forecasts that powder is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its longer shelf life.

Within this market, dietary supplement is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to it provides numerous benefits, such as the improvement of cognitive function, prevention of age-related brain degeneration, and lowered risk of alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia..

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for phosphatidylserine from e-commerce portals and robust retail network in the region.

Lonza, Enzymotec, Lipogen Products, Doosan, Novastell, Nagase ChemteX, Bontac Bio-engineering, ECA Healthcare, Lipoid, and Chemi Nutra are the major suppliers in the phosphatidylserine market.

