Lucintel Forecasts Global Brain Imaging Modalities Market to Reach $17.6 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global brain imaging modalities market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, diagnostic imaging center, and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global brain imaging modalities market is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of neurological disorders and traumatic brain injuries, on-going technological advancements in the brain imaging modalities and systems, and rising popularity of molecular imaging in brain imaging.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in brain imaging modalities market to 2030 by product (CT devices, MRI devices, PET devices, PET-CT devices, and PET-MRI devices), patient type (adults & pediatrics and infants), end use (hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and ambulatory surgical centers),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, CT devices, MRI devices, PET devices, PET-CT devices, and PET-MRI devices are the major segments of brain imaging modalities market by product. Lucintel forecasts that MRI devices is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption to diagnose a wide range of medical conditions, such as brain tumors, strokes, and multiple sclerosis.

Within this market, hospital & clinic will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of neurological disorders, strong adoption of new technologies, and existence of leading brain imaging modalities manufacturers in the region.

Aspect Imaging, Canon, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and General Electric are the major suppliers in the brain imaging modalities market.

