Lucintel Forecasts Global Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market to Reach $5.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market looks promising with opportunities in the specialty imaging and general imaging markets. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is expected to reach an estimated $5.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the growing awareness regarading early diagnostic of chronic disorders, increasing government initiatives towards the adoption of AI-based technologies, and on-going technologically advancements in the healthcare industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market to 2030 by modality (computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR), X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, multimodality imaging systems, and others), product (software and hardware), application (specialty imaging and general imaging)and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance (MR), X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, and multimodality imaging systems are the major segments of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market by modality. Lucintel forecasts that X-ray segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, specialty imaging will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing adoption of advanced healthcare technology and presence of large market players in the region.

Agfa-Gevaert Group, Aidoc, Blackford Analysis, Butterfly Network, Canon, Caption Health, and Carestream Health are the major suppliers in the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.

”

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports