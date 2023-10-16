Lucintel Forecasts Global Dental Cone Beam Imaging Market to Reach $1.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental cone beam imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the routine inspection, and clinical diagnosis markets. The global dental cone beam imaging market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of dental disorders and rising demand for dental care services.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in dental cone beam imaging market to 2030 by type (large FOV, medium FOV, and others), application (routine inspection, clinical diagnosis, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).In this market, large FOV, and medium FOV are the major segments of dental cone beam imaging market by type. Lucintel forecasts that medium FOV is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as it is relatively small and portable, thus making them ideal for a variety of dental settings.

Within this market, clinical diagnosis will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness among dental professionals, and presence of relatively large patient pool seeking dental care in the region.

Danaher, Planmeca, Sirona, New Tom, Carestream, VATECH, J.Morita, ASAHI, Villa, and Yoshida are the major suppliers in the dental cone beam imaging market.

