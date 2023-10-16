The Global Single-Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global single-use medical device reprocessing market looks promising with opportunities in the general surgery, anesthesia, arthroscopy and orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, and urology markets. The global single-use medical device reprocessing market is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of chronic disorders, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing focus towards sustainability and reducing medical waste across the globe.

In this market, class I devices and class II devices are the major segments of single-use medical device reprocessing market by device type.

Lucintel forecast that class II devices will remain the larger market over the forecast period due to the growing number of cardiac and other intervention procedures and the consequent economic load demand for assessing single-use device reuse owing to the rising cost of instruments.

Within this market, general surgery will remain the largest segment due to its increasing adoption in procedures, such as endoscopic tools, laparoscopic instruments, and trocars, which are often costly that drive up healthcare expenditures.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising cost of reusable medical devices and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, SureTek Medical, Medline, ndustries, NEScientific, SteriPro, Innovative Health, ReNu Medical, and Vanguard are the major suppliers in the single-use medical device reprocessing market.

