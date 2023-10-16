The Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global left atrial appendage closure devices market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgery center markets. The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of atrial fibrillation (AF), increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and disrupted lifestyle behaviors across the globe.

In this market, epicardial and endocardial are the major segments of left atrial appendage closure devices market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that endocardial will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is used in patients featured lower complications, shorter hospital stays, and fewer 30-day readmissions.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing preference for left atrial appendage (LAA) procedures and an increase in hospital acceptance of left atrial appendage closure devices.

North America iwill remain the largest region due to rising incidences of atrial fibrillation and increasing aging population in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Atricure, Johnson & Johnson, Aegis Medical, Cardia, Biosense Webster, Sentreheart, Occlutech, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Lifetech Scientific Corporation are the major suppliers in the left atrial appendage closure devices market.

