The Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market

Posted on 2023-10-16 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global left atrial appendage closure devices market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgery center markets. The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is expected to reach an estimated $3.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of atrial fibrillation (AF), increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and disrupted lifestyle behaviors across the globe.

In this market, epicardial and endocardial are the major segments of left atrial appendage closure devices market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that endocardial will remain the larger segment over the forecast period as it is used in patients featured lower complications, shorter hospital stays, and fewer 30-day readmissions.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing preference for left atrial appendage (LAA) procedures and an increase in hospital acceptance of left atrial appendage closure devices.

North America iwill remain the largest region due to rising incidences of atrial fibrillation and increasing aging population in the region.

Abbott Laboratories, Atricure, Johnson & Johnson, Aegis Medical, Cardia, Biosense Webster, Sentreheart, Occlutech, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Lifetech Scientific Corporation are the major suppliers in the left atrial appendage closure devices market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:
Roy Almaguer
Lucintel
Dallas, Texas, USA
Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com
Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

  1. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

 

  1. Medical Battery Market

 

  1. Stent Market

 

  1. Wheelchair Market
  2. 3D Printing Medical Device Market
  3. Medical Device Market

 

  1. Diagnostic Imaging Market

 

  1. Medical Lifting Sling Market

 

  1. Liquid Biopsy Market

 

  1. Stretcher Market

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution