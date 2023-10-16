The Global Intrauterine Devices Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global intrauterine devices market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, gynaecology clinic, and community healthcare markets. The global intrauterine devices market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of population control efforts, increasing female workforce participation, and continual advancements in medical technology and research.

In this market, hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device are the major segments of intrauterine devices market by product.

Lucintel forecast that hormonal intrauterine device will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the huge availability of intrauterine hormonal devices coupled with better efficiency to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing number of patient visits for family planning and presence of specialized professionals.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing awareness towards the benefits of using hormonal intrauterine devices, increasing prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and favorable regulatory scenarios in the region.

CooperSurgical, DKT International, Pregna International Limited, Viatris, Bayer, Eurogine S.L., Mona Lisa, Prosan International, and Abviee are the major suppliers in the intrauterine devices market.

