Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyphenylene Ether Market to Reach $ 2.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyphenylene ether market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and electricals & electronics markets. The global polyphenylene ether market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing application of this product in automobile and healthcare devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyphenylene ether market to 2030 by type (PPE/PP, PPE/PA, and PPE/PS), application (healthcare, automotive, aerospace, electricals & electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, PPE/PP, PPE/PA, and PPE/PS are the major segments of polyphenylene ether market by type. Lucintel forecasts that PPE/PS is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of an extensive chemicals and manufacturing sector in the region.

Asahi Kasei, SABIC, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics, RTP, Sumitomo Chemical, LyondellBasell, Polyplastics, Celanese, Ensinger, and Saudi Basic Industries are the major suppliers in the polyphenylene ether market.

