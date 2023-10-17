TenChek Launches Comprehensive Tenant Screening and Leasing Suite

Toronto, Canada, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — TenChek, a company providing rent credit reporting service Canada, recently launched a new tenant assessment and leasing suite that provides property managers with an extra comprehensive picture of potential tenants through the integration of credit and rental history data. Electronic online tenant e-leasing and signature delivery are further aspects of this suite’s focus on rapidity and effectiveness.

TenChek’s records can tell you details that a credit report is unable to. It can contain information like if the potential applicant remains in good standing, if they left in good standing, and whether or not they deposited in full after leaving. It can also contain information like whether they left for unidentified causes, if they paid late, whether or not they are currently in arrears or if they were issued a noise warning, whether or not they went months without paying rent, and whether or not they have had a deposit not fully refunded for whatever reason.

TenChek is a trustworthy pre-approval screening platform because it integrates data gathered by credit agency records with landlord-provided, verified rental background information. Landlords are able to approve the most promising applications with little understanding, thanks to the scalability of the screening criteria.

“We know what a challenge it can turn out for landlords to identify trustworthy tenants,” stated a spokesperson from TenChek. “Because of this, we’ve developed an extensive range of tenant leasing and screening options, streamlining the complete process. Our suite automates the leasing process and provides landlords with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their potential tenants.”

TenChek offers an entirely free rental application generator with legal consent language, providing the landlord permission to conduct a credit check, along with its tenant screening and leasing suite. Vroomsi, the business’s secure platform for quickly choosing a perfect rental house in any design, offers free, endless rental vacancy listings. If you have any questions or requests concerning the TenChek system, you can find the answers to them in the detailed FAQ section accessible through the company’s website.

“TenChek, the organization, has a dedication to offering landlords with the resources they need in order to locate and rent appropriate tenants for their properties,” the company’s spokeswoman mentioned. “We constantly strive and work upon enhancing our solutions so that our clients have access to the latest technological advances. TenChek offers landlords the information they require to make informed choices regarding their tenants.”