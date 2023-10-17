Angel Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Regarded as an Excellent Medium of Medical Transportation

Kolkata, India, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — An air ambulance is considered a beneficial alternative that can be helpful in shifting patients to the medical facility without any delay, discomfort, or trauma caused by our end. For catering to the safety-compliant air medical transportation needs of the patients Angel Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata that can safely and comfortably transfer patients to the selected medical facility without causing any difficulties on the way. We are a world-class network of medically equipped air ambulance providers that indulge in arranging on-time medical transportation missions without causing any fatalities mid-air.

Our team is always available to assist people any time of the day or night and make sure they get the right source of medical transport for shifting their ailing loved one. We provide Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) transfers to the patients according to their specific needs and can arrange evacuation for them no matter where they are located. With dedicated and well-trained medical personnel available onboard of each flight we at Air Ambulance from Kolkata promise end-to-end care and safety all along the process of evacuation from one place to the other.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is an Appropriate Medium of Medical Transportation for Patients of All Types

Whether you are in need of an emergency, non-emergency, geriatric, pediatric, neonatal, domestic, or international air ambulance transfer Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati can organize it without fail. Our expert team of medical personnel is trained as critical care specialists to offer the right medical support to the patients while they are traveling to their healthcare facility. Our case managers can arrange medical flights within the waiting time of only 5-6 hours which can in turn minimize the time taken to reach the healthcare center for better treatment.

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were asked to arrange an air ambulance for a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and because he was in a critical condition he needed constant oxygen support until the journey ended. We made sure an oxygen cylinder was available inside the air ambulance to provide the patient with start-to-end oxygen support and a concerned medical team was also present to manage the requirements and offer the necessary medication whenever required. The journey was completed without causing any discomfort at any point of the evacuation mission!