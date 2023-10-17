AESTHETIX INTRODUCING SPYNEL CAMERA FROM HGH FOR BETTER SAFETY WITH ADVANCED INTRUSION DETECTION

Posted on 2023-10-17

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — In order to defend you from immediate risks, Aesthetix provides cutting-edge security and surveillance technologies. The Spynel camera systems were made to watch the surroundings, providing the best security around-the-clock and spanning a range of up to 9 kilometres. 

Currently, people are more and more concerned with safety. Security will be more rigorous the more sophisticated the security mechanisms are. Aesthetix has made progress and innovation in this area with the Spynel camera. Spynel ensures outstanding protection round-the-clock due to its construction with the most recent Cyclope detection and tracking software. It can operate flawlessly at night and in inclement weather. Any high point can serve as the camera’s permanent location, and it will get frequent updates and messages. Trust Aesthetix for your safety, and we’ll take the greatest possible precautions to keep you safe.

FEATURES AND ADVANTAGES OF AESTHETIX SPYNEL CAMERA

Spynel cameras offer a number of benefits and traits that are uncommon in competing products. Our Spynel camera performs an unmatched job when it comes to security and safety, from the capacity to track numerous targets to extraordinary real-time security against traditional and asymmetrical attacks.

  • The most sophisticated automatic tracking system, Cyclope, is equipped to track a limitless number of objects on land, in the air, and at sea. It offers comprehensive security and cutting-edge defence against all dangers and invaders.
  • For FOBs, air and naval bases, oil and gas infrastructures, airports, borders and coastlines, Aesthetix’s Sypnel camera guarantees constant border protection as well as essential infrastructure protection.
  • The camera systems could offer monitoring around the clock, regardless of the weather or lighting conditions, owing to integrated future IR technology.
  • The camera systems would provide 360-degree views, tracking and recognising all motions, categorising moving objects, and identifying asymmetrical dangers.
  • Your best defence is always provided by a scalable, reliable, and inventive spy system.

