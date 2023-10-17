Introducing AnoId: Web Plugin for Tracking Anonymous Visitors that Resists VPN, Incognito, etc

Springhouse, USA, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lightpoint Global — a custom software development company — released a user-friendly web plugin designed to track anonymous visitors, irrespective of the anonymizing methods they employ.

Anoid is a plugin that identifies anonymous users and tracks their activities even if they use anonymization techniques, such as VPN, incognito mode, IP address alterations, cache and cookie clearing, and more.

Key Features

  • Seamless integration with existing web products
  • Real-time tracking of audience behavior and history
  • Accurate identification of anonymous visitors, even in the face of anonymization tools
  • Calculation of accuracy of anonymous visitors identification
  • Integration with authentication providers
  • Integration with Google Analytics
  • Visualization of audience analytics on a dashboard
  • Overview and visualization of an individual visitor behavior

Who and how can benefit from AnoId?

AnoId can be applied in any domain, including Martech, Advertising, Fintech, Publishing, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT, and others.

AnoId helps businesses to get a comprehensive record of visitor activities without disruption from anonymization strategies. This, in turn, contributes to:

  • Improved targeting and personalization of marketing campaigns and offers
  • Increased conversions and customer engagement
  • Enhanced A/B testing and UX
  • Facilitated data-driven decision making

How can I start using AnoId?

Submit a request to anoid@lightpointglobal.com and we will promptly provide you with access and instructions. The detailed installation guide is available here.

About Lightpoint Global

Lightpoint Global is a custom software development company specializing in Web Development, Data Analytics, Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, QA/AQA, Cloud infrastructure, UI/UX, IoT, and more. We have 12+ years of experience and a proven track record in Fintech, Publishing, Martech, Healthcare, and other domains. Some of the world’s best-known brands that are using our solutions: The New York Times, Santander, Adidas, Lufthansa, Boeing.

Contact us
anoid@lightpointglobal.com
https://anoid.lightpointglobal.com/

