Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polymer‐Dispersed Liquid Crystal Market to Reach $ 2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polymer‐dispersed liquid crystal market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, architecture, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and medical applications. The global polymer‐dispersed liquid crystal market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for smart materials and increase use of PDLC films as a privacy screen.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polymer‐dispersed liquid crystal market to 2030 by product (laminated PDLC and adhesive PDLC film), technology (scattering PDLC, nano-PDLC, and polymer network liquid crystals), application (automotive, architecture, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, medical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, laminated and adhesive are the major segments of polymer‐dispersed liquid crystal market by product. Lucintel forecasts that laminated will remain the larger segment due to its higher adaption in construction and building industry.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to growing demand for PDLC based head-up displays (HUDs) and rear-view mirrors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continuous growth of construction and automotive sector in the region.

Anhui Noyark, DMDisplay, EB Glass, Gauzy, IRISFILM, Magic-Film, OYPDLC, Polytronix, Qingdao QY Liquid Crystal, and Unite Glass are the major suppliers in the polymer‐dispersed liquid crystal market.

