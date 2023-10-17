Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polymer Microsphere Market to Reach $ 7.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polymer microsphere market looks promising with opportunities in the life science & pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, paint & coating, electronics, ceramic & composite, and plastic markets. The global polymer microsphere market is expected to reach an estimated $7.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are high demand for this microsphere in the pharmaceutical industry and significant usage of this product in the electronic equipment displays.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polymer microsphere market to 2030 by type (expandable microspheres and bio-degradable microspheres), end use industry (life sciences & pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, paints & coatings, electronics, ceramics & composites, plastics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, expandable and bio-degradable are the major segments of polymer microsphere market by type. Lucintel forecasts that expandable is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its good thermal insulation properties, ease of processing, and low cost.

Within this market, electronics will remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of polymer microsphere in mobile screens because of their optical clarity, toughness, impact resistance, and high light transmission.

North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for polymer microsphere in various end use industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and electronics sector in the region.

Momentive Performance Materials, Luminex, Polysciences, Nouryon, and Merck are the major suppliers in the polymer microsphere market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports