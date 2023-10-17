Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polymer Based Thermal Interface Material Market to Reach $ 1.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polymer based thermal interface material market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom, energy, computer, and lighting applications. The global polymer based thermal interface material market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising trend of miniaturization in electronic devices and significant application of this material in LED lighting systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polymer based thermal interface material market to 2030 by type (polymer based thermal sheet, polymer based thermal tapes, polymer based thermal liquid, and others), application (telecom, energy, computer, lighting, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, sheet, tapes, and liquid are the major segments of polymer based thermal interface material market by type. Lucintel forecasts that sheet is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in electric blankets, heating pads, and heaters for electronic equipment owing to its capacity to offer low profile, strong, and lightweight solutions.

Within this market, computer will remain the largest segment due to high usage of polymer based thermal interface in a variety of computer components, including cpus, gpus, and memory modules.

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid urbanization and tremendous demand for various electronic gadgets, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets in the region.

3M, DOW, Henkel, Indium, Laird Technologies, Momentive Performance Materials, Parker Hannifin, The Bergquist, and Wakefield-Vette are the major suppliers in the polymer based thermal interface material market.

