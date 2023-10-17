Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyethersulfone Market to Reach $ 3.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyethersulfone market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, and mechanical markets. The global polyethersulfone market is expected to reach an estimated $3.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing applications of this substrate in dental, automotive, and medical sector.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyethersulfone market to 2030 by type (polysulfone (PSU), polyethersulfone (PESU), polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU), and polyethyleneimine (PEI)), end use industry (automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, mechanical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, polysulfone (PSU), polyethersulfone (PESU), polyphenyl sulfone (PPSU), and polyethyleneimine (PEI) are the major segments of polyethersulfone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that polyethersulfone (PESU) will remain the largest segment due to its widespread use in printed circuits, machine guards, connectors, safety face shields, and high-intensity light bases because to its exceptional qualities, such as transparency, outstanding electrical property at extreme temperatures, low smoke generation, and superior chemical resistance.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high application of polyethersulfone in fuel systems, engine components, and interior parts.

APAC will remain the largest region due to increasing consumption of polyethersulfone from the automotive and aviation sector of the region.

BASF, Solvay, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo, Ensinger, DSM, Celanese, Sumitomo, and Kolon are the major suppliers in the polyethersulfone market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports