Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polycarboxylate Concrete Admixture Market to Reach $ 7.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polycarboxylate concrete admixture market looks promising with opportunities in the cement, concrete, mortar, and precast concrete applications. The global polycarboxylate concrete admixture market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for environmentally friendly products and significant use of ths admixture in infrastructure projects.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polycarboxylate concrete admixture market to 2030 by type (maleic anhydride-based and acrylic acid-based), component (copolymer, defoamers, superplasticizers, water reducers, shrinkage reducing, air entrainers, accelerators, and retarders), application (cement, concrete, mortar, precast concrete, and others), end use industry (residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, maleic anhydride-based and acrylic acid-based are the major segments of polycarboxylate concrete admixture market by type. Lucintel forecasts that maleic anhydride-based is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost, good performance, and wide range of application.

Within this market, concrete is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries like China and India.

ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Wilmar, Roquette Frères, Glanbia, Kerry Group, DSM, Ingredion, and Burcon NutraScience are the major suppliers in the polycarboxylate concrete admixture market.

